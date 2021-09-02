Logo
America's Car-Mart Announces New Board Member

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Rogers, Arkansas , Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) announced today that its stockholders have elected Julia K. Davis to its Board of Directors, effective as of the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders on August 25, 2021. Ms. Davis replaces Ray C. Dillon, who retired from the Board of Directors effective upon the completion of his most recent term on August 25, 2021.

“We are excited to welcome Julia to our board. Her information technology expertise along with her executive management experience will bring a new perspective and great value to our board,” said Jeff Williams, President and CEO.

Ms. Davis has recently retired after serving as the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer for R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading healthcare revenue cycle management company servicing hospitals, health systems and physician groups across the United States, since November 2019. Prior to her role with R1 RCM, Ms. Davis served as Chief Information Officer at Aflac US from July 2013 to August 2018. Her experience also includes approximately five years as Chief Information Officer at American Safety Insurance, approximately four years as Chief Information Officer, Equipment Finance Division, with GE Healthcare, a subsidiary of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), approximately two years as Chief Information Officer with GE Business Productivity Solutions, Inc., and five years as a Captain in the United States Air Force. Ms. Davis also serves on the board of TBM Council (TBM), a nonprofit professional organization dedicated to advancing the discipline of technology business management.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly-held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company specializes in the sale of quality, pre-owned vehicles, and features flexible used car financing options for customers with bad credit, no credit, repossessions or even past bankruptcy and emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.

CONTACT: Jeff Williams, CEO at (479) 464-9944 or Vickie Judy, CFO at (479) 464-9944

