Insurance and Insurtech Veteran Jim Kilduff Joins InsuraGuest as Chief Insurance Officer of InsuraGuest Technologies

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc. (

TSXV:ISGI, Financial)(OTCQB:ISGIF) (the "Company") has appointed Jim Kilduff as Chief Insurance Officer.

Mr. Kilduff founded Harbor Hill Solutions in 2016, a world class insurance consulting firm, where he serves as the Chief Executive Officer and lead consultant for managing general agents (MGAs), emerging Insurtech companies, insurance program managers, insurance/reinsurance companies, and retail and wholesale insurance distributors. His firm creates new and or enhanced insurance programs in all lines of business throughout the world, with a focus on Insurtech startups and their business propositions to carriers and reinsurance companies. These processes also included navigating the insurance regulatory environments, reinsurance arena and the claim processes. He is successfully assisting MGAs to find and secure issuing insurance carrier partners: introducing distribution partners to major insurers worldwide, while advising several Insurtech companies to grow over $300 million in annualized written premiums.

In March of 2019, Mr. Kilduff joined Outdoorsy.com as their Chief Insurance Officer, where he was responsible for corporate coverages and risk financing for a global online marketplace specializing in matching owners of recreational vehicles with renters. During his engagement he negotiated a comprehensive rental insurance program and built a retail insurance agency instituting carrier partnerships with six major carriers, including Lloyd's of London. Additionally, he built new insurance products to offer to the owners and renters coming to the marketplace. In June 2021 Outdoorsy.com raised $120 million for the insurance division Mr. Kilduff helped build.

In his earlier years Mr. Kilduff worked for State National Insurance Companies, where he held the position as Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President. During his tenure, Mr. Kilduff was instrumental in building the companies Program Services division and increasing written premiums from $600 million to over $1.5 billion.

Mr. Kilduff earned his BS in Risk Management and Insurance from the University of Alabama and currently sits on the Advisory Board for several Insurtech companies.

"When I first learned about InsuraGuest back in early 2020, I immediately loved the idea of revolutionizing how hospitality and guest insurance and other digitally delivered products gives direct access to consumers using its proprietary digital platforms. The Company seamlessly delivers its Insurtech products to vacation rentals, hotels, and guests who need short term insurance for lodging and events. I wanted to be a part of InsuraGuest as they transform the digital insurance market through Insurtech solutions, so when I was offered to join as Chief Insurance Officer, I jumped at the chance," states Jim Kilduff.

"We are honored to have someone with such an amazing and diverse insurance background join our team and help us grow InsuraGuest into an International brand in the Insurtech industry, especially in the vacation rental space" states Douglas Anderson, CEO and Chairman.

The Company also announced that it has granted a total of 300,000 stock options to Mr. Kilduff. The options are granted at a price of $0.35 per share and vest over time and on achievement of revenue milestones. The options are exercisable for a period of two years and up to ten years from the date of grant.

The Company would also like to announce that it has accepted Rod Hansen as the new Digital Consultant. A position which will oversea the Company's future technology development needs. For this position, the Company has granted a total of 300,000 stock options to Mr. Hansen. The options are granted at a price of $0.35 per share and vest over time and on achievement of revenue milestones. The options are exercisable for a period of two years and up to ten years from the date of grant.

Additionally, 300,000 options were issued to Anthony Sansone, the company's COO and Alexander Walker III, the company's general counsel in the United State. The options also are granted at a price of $0.35 per share and vest over time and on achievement of revenue milestones. The options are exercisable for a period of two years and up to ten years from the date of grant.

The options are subject to an Exchange Hold Period. The securities to be issued will be subject to a hold period of four months under the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

Lastly, the Company announces that current shareholders have exercised 2,436,858 warrants, which were granted in the private placement dated February of 2020, for a gross amount of $852,900.

About InsuraGuest, Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSX.V: ISGA)(OTCQB: ISGIF) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that is disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to automatically attach its specialized short-term rental insurance products to vacation rental and hotel reservations. CA/LIC: 6001686

For more information, visit the company's website at www.InsuraGuest.com

Contact Info:

[email protected]

SOURCE: InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662481/Insurance-and-Insurtech-Veteran-Jim-Kilduff-Joins-InsuraGuest-as-Chief-Insurance-Officer-of-InsuraGuest-Technologies

img.ashx?id=662481

