SelectQuote to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat with Piper Sandler

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), a pioneer in providing consumers with unbiased price comparisons from some of the most trusted insurance carriers, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Tim Danker, Chief Financial Officer, Raff Sadun, and President, Senior Divison, Bob Grant, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Piper Sandler Analyst Jeff Garro at 12:30pm E.T. on Wednesday, September 8. Interested parties can register to listen to the event live via our investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.selectquote.com%2Finvestor-home%2Fdefault.aspx or via this link. Interested parties should register at least 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the event.

About SelectQuote:

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. SelectQuote pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin the company’s success: a strong force of highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. SelectQuote has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. In 2021, SelectQuote expanded their business with the addition of Population Health, a healthcare services company, and SelectRx, a specialty medication management pharmacy.

