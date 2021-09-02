Phunware to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Phunware, Inc.(NASDAQ:PHUN) ("Phunware" or "the Company") a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Phunware's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile - Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware's Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world's most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com, https://phunwallet.com, https://phuncoin.com, https://phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

