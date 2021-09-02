BioLargo Launches PFAS Testing and Treatment System Selection Program

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced that it has launched a new service offering to test customer water to determine PFAS contamination levels and advise on appropriate treatment equipment options to meet federal, state and local regulatory requirements. The program offers peace of mind and proof of concept to customers who need PFAS water treatment solutions in the face of an uncertain and rapidly evolving technological and regulatory landscape.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are man-made chemicals that contaminate drinking water in thousands of sites in the United States. The Federal government, and many state governments, are tightening regulations due to mounting evidence about the impacts of PFAS chemicals on human health and their ubiquity in water throughout the developed world. Learn more at https://www.biolargoengineering.com/biolargo-answers-administrations-urgent-call-for-mitigation-of-pfas-forever-chemicals/.

BioLargo's new PFAS Testing Program offers customers timely, accurate, and reliable testing of their water to determine, quantify, and qualify their PFAS contamination problem. Once contamination and water chemistry are characterized, BioLargo selects and optimizes appropriate water treatment equipment from a menu of different technologies that addresses the customer's specific water chemistry and PFAS contamination makeup. The company then offers on-site piloting of the company's own PFAS water treatment technology (the Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator, or AEC). The AEC is a low-cost, low-waste, and sustainable solution for removing PFAS from water.

Customers can reach out to BioLargo engineers to schedule testing at https://www.biolargoengineering.com/biolargo-pfas-testing-program/.

Randall Moore, President of BioLargo's engineering division said, "With the launch of this new program, our engineers will be able to better serve municipalities that are struggling with having to close water wells due to PFAS contamination. Our AEC system reduces treatment costs because it generates only a fraction of the PFAS-laden waste compared to other treatment technologies like carbon filtration or ion exchange. No two water sources have the same underlying chemistry, and there are over 4,500 different PFAS compounds that can contaminate water. Thus, it is crucial to optimize treatment processes for each situation."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

