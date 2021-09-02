Former NFL Running Back and 2017 Dancing with the Stars Champion Rashad Jennings to Appear on 'Krush House(TM)' and 'Krush House(TM) Legends' Video Podcasts on Friday September 3rd, 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced today former NFL running back and 2017 Dancing with the Stars champion Rashad Jennings is joining the "Krush House™" crew and will be interviewed by company CEO Wayne Allyn Root during "Krush House™ Legends" this Friday to chat about his predictions for this current football season, his life, all things football and sports gambling.

"I am thrilled to be combining my passion for football, gambling and entertainment and to be able to work with some of the biggest names in football. It's always great when you get to bring the things you love together!" said Rashad Jennings.

Rashad Jennings is a former American football running back who played in the National Football League (NFL) for eight seasons. Jennings played college football for University of Pittsburgh and Liberty University. Rashad was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft. Rashad was also a member of the Oakland Raiders and New York Giants.

On March 1, 2017, Jennings was revealed as one of the contestants who would compete on Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars and he was paired with a professional dancer. Jennings and his partner went on to win the competition on May 23, 2017. Jennings is the fourth NFL player to win the show. In November 2017, Jennings returned for the 25th season in Week Eight, to participate in a trio Cha-cha-cha. In May 2018, Jennings returned to the ballroom as a guest judge for Week 2 of Season 26. Jennings later returned in season 27 as a trio partner.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "CEO Wayne Allyn Root said, "We believe we are creating the premiere football gambling podcast in the USA. We are about to celebrate the start of NFL 2021 with appearances by a diverse group of NFL stars and sports celebrities each and every week on Krush House™. I'm excited to welcome Rashad Jennings this week. Rashad is not only a former NFL star but the winner of ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars.' How cool is that? Whenever any sports gambler tunes into Krush House™, they will get the best sports gambling info, point spread advice and meet the biggest stars too. That's one heck of a combination."

"Krush House™" airs Friday evenings at https%3A%2F%2Fkrushhouse.com%2F and is co-hosted by comedian Frank Nicotero, former NFL quarterback, ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury and Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas sports gambling" and "America's oddsmaker". To date, "Krush House™" special guests have included MLB's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, former NFL quarterback, NFC player of the year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski, former MLB All-Star relief pitcher and studio analyst Mitch 'Wild Thing' Williams, former 2X NCAA basketball assist leader, former ESPN NBA analyst and current Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb, the original 'Bad Boy' NBA champion power forward Rick Mahorn, former 5X New York Yankees All-Star, Coach and New York Mets Manager Willie Randolph, former MLB 2X New York Yankees World Series Champion, MLB Radio Show and Catching Heat podcast Host Jim Leyritz and former 4x Pro Bowl, 2x First Team All Pro, 2000's All-Decade Team, Podcast and Radio Analyst Lorenzo Neal .

The online gambling sector is expanding at a rapid pace. According to Grand View Research, the global online gambling market size was valued at USD 53.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027. For further information, please see https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/online-gambling-market .

