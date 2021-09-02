Logo
Kohl's Encourages Milwaukee Nonprofits to Apply for Its 2021 Hometown Giving Program

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Starting September 6, eligible nonprofit organizations serving the Milwaukee community can apply to receive a grant through Kohl’s Hometown+Giving+Program. Kohl’s will donate $500,000 in grants to Milwaukee-area nonprofit organizations that support the community in a variety of ways. Grants will range from $5,000 to $50,000. The application period will run from September 6 through September 17 and recipients will be announced in early 2022.

“We’re encouraging eligible nonprofits to consider applying for this year’s giving program,” said Tara Geiter, Kohl’s director of community relations. “Our Hometown Giving Program is designed to help broaden Kohl’s support of organizations that are making a difference in our community, outside of Kohl’s traditional Hometown+Partnerships. Funding will focus on supporting a variety of initiatives, including health and wellness, social service, arts and culture, environmental sustainability, and more.”

This year, Kohl's will be reviewing and looking for stand-out applications that clearly highlight the anticipated impact of funding and the issue programming will address, as well as how a nonprofit addresses disparities in diversity and inclusion - both within their organization and the populations served.

Since the inception of Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program in 2017, the company has donated more than $1.5 million to 70 different nonprofit organizations in the Milwaukee area. The donations made through Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program are made possible through the company’s philanthropic program, Kohl%26rsquo%3Bs+Cares%26reg%3B, which sells children’s books and plush, donating 100 percent of the net profit to health and wellness organizations nationwide.

For more details, including how to apply for the Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program, visit KohlsHometownGiving.com.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its strategy and its vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle.Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity and inclusion pledges, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow %40KohlsNews on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005632/en/

