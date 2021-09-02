SFLMaven August Sales Jump 38% to $828k as Company Prepares for Big Fall & Holiday Season

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SFLMaven August Sales Jump 38% to $828k as Company Prepares for Big Fall & Holiday Season

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce strong sales activity during the month of August 2021, which saw over $828k in gross sales, a 38% increase over August 2020 gross sales. The Company sold 935 items in August 2021, up over 22% year-over-year, as the average sales price per item increased 13% to $885.64 during the month.

"This is a seasonal business, and we watch year-over-year data closely to see how we are tracking," commented Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. "We saw big gains in basically every key metric in August, which is very encouraging, especially since we had only four Thursday Auctions during the month. Overall, we are tracking very well for this stage of the year in both sales and inventory levels, and we look ahead toward our strongest stretch of the year in the Fall and into the Holidays."

Management notes that several months each year have five Thursdays, which skews monthly performance data comparisons because the Company's most important sales event each week is its Famous Thursday Night Auction. However, August 2021 was "apples to apples" with August 2020, with four Thursdays each, suggesting very strong year-over-year growth due to both operational and contextual factors as the Company demonstrated gains in marketing efficiency against a backdrop of strengthening high-end consumer trends.

Due to the strong economic recovery and projections of very strong luxury goods demand growth during the 2021 holiday season, the Company continues to grow its inventory and develop additional sales channels to augment its eBay store. Management believes this combination could contribute to outsized growth potential in the back half of the year. Additional details on this theme will be discussed soon.

Ladin continued, "August is typically a slow month. It's a time to regroup and develop new strategies to maximize the opportunity ahead as people start to look for holiday gift ideas. It's also a time to increase our inventory so we have the capacity to service the demand jump associated with the fall. That's another area where we are showing a powerful improvement over last year - our current inventory level vastly exceeds where it was heading into September 2020. In terms of both demand expectations and our ability to meet that demand, we are very optimistic as we look forward to the months ahead."

Follow SFLMaven on social media:
Twitter: @sflmaven
Instagram: sflmaven

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

Corporate Contact:

[email protected]

Public Relations:

EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media

SOURCE: SFLMaven Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662460/SFLMaven-August-Sales-Jump-38-to-828k-as-Company-Prepares-for-Big-Fall-Holiday-Season

img.ashx?id=662460

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment