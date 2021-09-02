Logo
Cigna and Hartford HealthCare Reach Agreement to Keep Quality Care Affordable

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 2, 2021

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Cigna (NYSE: CI) and Hartford HealthCare have reached a multi-year agreement that ensures Cigna customers will have continued access to Hartford HealthCare's hospitals, facilities and providers for quality care at predictable, affordable rates. The new agreement was reached two months before the existing agreement would have expired at the end of October.

Cigna_Logo.jpg

"We are so pleased that these two respected Connecticut-based organizations are working together on behalf of patients throughout our entire system of care," said Jeffrey A. Flaks, president and chief executive officer of Hartford HealthCare. "We are happy to have a partner who shares our values and our vision."

"The collaboration we have with Hartford HealthCare puts affordable, high-quality care in reach for all those we collectively serve and puts the interests of our customers, employer clients and Connecticut tax payers first. Best of all, we were able to reach this agreement months ahead of schedule and with no disruption to our clients and customers," said Wendy Sherry, president of Cigna's commercial business in Connecticut.

The new agreement is effective November 1, 2021.

About Hartford HealthCare
Hartford HealthCare is Connecticut's only truly integrated healthcare system. With 33,000 colleagues, $4.3 billion in operating revenue and a medical staff of 4,000 providers, the system offers the full continuum of care with seven acute-care hospitals, the state's longest-running air-ambulance service, behavioral health and rehabilitation services, a physician group and clinical integration organization, skilled-nursing and home health services, and a comprehensive range of services for seniors, including senior-living facilities. To learn more about Hartford HealthCare, including links to subscribe to our Health News Hub and follow us on social media, visit www.HartfordHealthCare.org

About Cigna
Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 190 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

Media Contacts
Courtney Nogas, Cigna
860.902.5531
[email protected]

Rebecca Stewart, Hartford HealthCare
860.726.8283
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=AQ94950&sd=2021-09-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cigna-and-hartford-healthcare-reach-agreement-to-keep-quality-care-affordable-301368561.html

SOURCE Cigna

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ94950&Transmission_Id=202109021115PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ94950&DateId=20210902
