Aquilo Capital Management, LLC Buys 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, Amryt Pharma PLC, uniQure NV, Sells Harpoon Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: AMYT,
- Added Positions: FDMT, QURE, DRNA, BPMC, ARWR, MGTA, GLPG, RGNX, NGM,
- Reduced Positions: HARP, PIRS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Aquilo Capital Management, LLC
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) - 1,813,392 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33%
- Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) - 3,829,209 shares, 13.89% of the total portfolio.
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) - 448,512 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03%
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 432,926 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13%
- uniQure NV (QURE) - 1,157,513 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.15%
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amryt Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $12.44. The stock is now traded at around $10.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 1,140,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc by 214.20%. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $43.38, with an estimated average price of $30.89. The stock is now traded at around $32.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 945,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: uniQure NV (QURE)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in uniQure NV by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $29.97 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $33.54. The stock is now traded at around $30.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 1,157,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Galapagos NV (GLPG)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Galapagos NV by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $83.34, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $60.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 142,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc by 54.15%. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $19.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.25%. Aquilo Capital Management, LLC still held 712,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.
