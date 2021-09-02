Woman From Elkton, Kentucky Featured In Latest Episode Of Small-Town Sneakerhead Series From Hibbett, Nike And Nice Kicks

PR Newswire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB), a Birmingham based premium footwear and athleisure retailer with more than 1,000 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores nationwide, announced the drop of its latest installment of the popular Small-Town Sneakerhead (STSH) digital series. Small-Town Sneakerhead is a narrative about sneaker culture told by rural collectors and enthusiasts in their own voice. The newest episode produced by Hibbett, Nike and Nice Kicks, introduces viewers to Chelsea Dortch from Elkton, Kentucky, who got into sneaker collecting as a basketball player at a young age.

The new STSH episode featuring Chelsea Dortch will be released in two parts on September 2, 2021 and September 3, 2021 across digital channels and social platforms including; NiceKicks.com, Hibbett.com, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

"Since we launched last year, Small-Town Sneakerhead has been extremely popular with Hibbett and City Gear fans and sneaker collectors," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett. "Showcasing people like Chelsea, shows that sneaker culture is filled with passionate people from everywhere, who share this common love of sneakers and this series allows us to share their stories with a larger audience."

In the newest STSH episode launching today, Chelsea Dortch, a pharmacy employee and student at Hopkinsville Community College, takes us on a tour of her hometown of Elkton, Kentucky, pointing out some of the places that are meaningful to her. Later we visit her home, where she shares a glimpse of her unique sneaker collection and the story behind some of her cherished pairs. Dortch says in a perfect pair it's the colorway and the small details that grab her attention and that some of her favorites are holiday themed like the Women's Nike Air Max 90 Love Letter, Valentine's Day pair with hearts and Nike Air Max 90 St. Patrick's Day, with a green colorway and embossed with clovers. During the filming Dortch just so happened to pick up another pair on impulse -- Nike Air Max 97 Rainbow Snake kicks that caught her eye during the filming at Hibbett Sports.

"I found out about the Small-Town Sneakerhead opportunity through an email from the Hibbett Rewards loyalty program and being able to tell my story and get featured in this episode is one of the biggest things that has ever happened to me in my life," said Chelsea Dortch. "I never thought I would be selected but I am so glad I took the chance. More and more women are getting into sneakers and women bring a whole different look to sneakerhead culture."

"This episode further solidifies what Small-Town Sneakerhead is all about - people from many different walks of life with various interests that share a common bond through their love of sneakers," said Matt Halfhill, Founder and CEO, Nice Kicks. "It was a pleasure working on telling Chelsea's story and we look forward to the next special smalltown that the series will take us to next."

