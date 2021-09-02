Logo
Ekinops Obtains Microsoft Teams Certification for its SBC Solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PARIS, Sept. 2, 2021

PARIS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Ekinops(EuronextParis: EKI) (ISIN: FR0011466069), a leading network access and virtualization specialist, has announced that its enterprise SBC (Session Border Controller) solution included in the OneOS6 middleware has been certified by Microsoft Direct Routing. This certification allows businesses to benefit from the services offered by Microsoft Teams while keeping the telecom provider of their choice.

Ekinops_Logo.jpg

Companies can now benefit from a complete solution that supports employee mobility and boosts productivity by combining the calling functions of traditional operators with the Microsoft platform capabilities, alongside advanced functionalities to make and receive phone calls from Teams users via Teams Direct Routing.

A proven solution for interconnecting traditional communications systems with the latest generation of IP-based voice and data technologies, the Ekinops SBC range encompasses the most advanced features in terms of performance, security and voice quality. Ekinops offers a full range of certified SBCs for enterprises. It includes:

  • A hybrid SBC solution (ONeSBC) that supports both analog and digital devices already in the enterprise while delivering Microsoft Direct Routing. Since it is not a "rip and replace" approach, the amortization of current investments is not impacted by the introduction of Microsoft Direct Routing in the enterprise.
  • A virtualized VNF solution (ONEvSBC) allowing the dematerialization of the SBC solution for deployment in a public or private cloud.

"In a context where home office work is growing rapidly, Microsoft Teams has become an essential and strategic collaboration platform for organizations," said Sylvain Quartier, Vice President of Marketing and Product Strategy for Access at Ekinops. "We are proud to have swiftly and successfully passed the Microsoft Direct Routing Teams certification with our SBC solutions. This certification broadens the scope of applications for our solutions and allows our operator customers to enrich their unified communications and collaboration service offerings."

More information is available on the Ekinops website.

The Ekinops SBC range is listed on the official Microsoft website:
https://docs.microsoft.com/microsoftteams/direct-routing-border-controllers

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814911/Ekinops_Logo.jpg

For further media information, or to schedule an interview with Ekinops, please contact:
Fraser Kay
iseepr
+44 (0)113 350 1922
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN95020&sd=2021-09-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ekinops-obtains-microsoft-teams-certification-for-its-sbc-solutions-301368600.html

SOURCE Ekinops

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN95020&Transmission_Id=202109021200PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN95020&DateId=20210902
