Four Holland America Line Ships Transit the World's Most Epic Engineering Marvel on Panama Canal Itineraries in 2022-23

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Four Holland America Line Ships Transit the World's Most Epic Engineering Marvel on Panama Canal Itineraries in 2022-23

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Sept. 2, 2021

Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Volendam and Zuiderdam journey between Atlantic and Pacific oceans on seven voyages

SEATTLE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Panama Canal has been called one of humankind's greatest engineering achievements, and for the 2022-23 cruise season four Holland America Line ships will feature itineraries that include a full transit between Atlantic and Pacific oceans. On board, guests get a front-row seat on the eight-hour daylight journey through the Panama Canal, often cited as a rite-of-passage experience by avid cruisers.

Holland_America_Line_Logo.jpg

Ranging in length from 14 to 23 days aboard Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Volendam and Zuiderdam, Holland America's Panama Canal voyages depart from several ports, including San Diego, California; Seattle, Washington; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Many of the itineraries have two or three embarkation or debarkation options, enabling guests to stay on for an extended trip or utilize the port that is most convenient.

In addition to the Panama Canal, the itineraries visit several beautiful locales in Central America and the Caribbean, offering a complete tropical vacation with lush flora, exotic fauna, golden beaches and a display of nature's most vibrant hues.

Partial Panama Canal Transits Explore Gatun Lake
Guests looking to explore the Panama Canal on a Caribbean cruise can experience a partial transit aboard Eurodam and Volendam, sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on 10- and 11-day cruises. The ships visit tropical ports as they make way to Gatun Lake where cruisers will enjoy a day of spectacular scenic cruising throughout the canal.

2022-23 Panama Canal Highlights:

EURODAM

  • Fall 2022: Oct. 8 (Seattle – 21 days), Oct. 9 (Vancouver – 20 days) or Oct. 13 (San Diego – 16 days) departures transiting to Fort Lauderdale. Ports of call in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Aruba.
  • Spring 2023: April 9 departure from Fort Lauderdale transiting to San Diego (15 days), Vancouver (19 days) or Seattle (20 days). Ports of call in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Colombia, including an evening departure from Victoria, B.C.
  • Fall 2022 – Spring 2023: A series of 10- and 11-day Panama Canal Sunfarer cruises roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale that feature an exploration of Gatun Lake and partial Panama Canal transit, along with ports in Costa Rica, Columbia and the Caribbean.

NIEUW AMSTERDAM

  • Fall 2022: Oct. 2 (Vancouver – 23 days) or Oct. 8 (San Diego – 17 days) departures transiting to Fort Lauderdale. Ports of call in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Aruba and California, including an evening departure from San Francisco, California, as well as a call at Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line's private island in the Bahamas.
  • Spring 2023: April 9 departure from Fort Lauderdale transiting to San Diego (17 days) or Vancouver (21 days). Ports of call in Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Colombia, Aruba and Turks and Caicos, as well as an evening departure from Victoria for guests on board to Vancouver.

VOLENDAM

  • Holiday 2022: Dec. 17 departure on a 10-day Panama Canal Sunfarer itinerary roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, featuring Gatun Lake and partial Panama Canal transit. This cruise can be combined with a seven-day eastern Caribbean itinerary to form a magical 17-day holiday Collectors' Voyage.
  • April 15, 2023: Fort Lauderdale transiting to San Diego (17 days) or Vancouver (21 days) including calls in Turks & Caicos, Aruba, Colombia, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Mexico, as well as an evening departure from Victoria for guests on board to Vancouver.

ZUIDERDAM

  • Nov. 17, 2022, and April 4, 2023, departures: San Diego transiting to Fort Lauderdale (14 days) including calls in Colombia, Nicaragua, Mexico, Costa Rica and Guatemala.

Best in the Panama Canal and Central America
Holland America Line is proud to be named the number-one choice for Panama Canal cruises by the experienced travelers of Cruise Critic's 2019 Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards.

Book with 'Have It All' Premium Cruise Package
Panama Canal cruise pricing starts at a "Have it All" premium package rate of $2,469 per person, double occupancy for a 14-day sailing, which includes four high-value amenities: two shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, two nights specialty dining in Pinnacle Grill, Canaletto or Tamarind (depending on ship), and a Wi-Fi Surf Package to stay connected throughout the cruise. Cruise-only standard fares start at $1,909 per person, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]
Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently enhancing health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Our actual offerings may vary from what is displayed or described in marketing materials. Review our current Cruise Updates, Health & Safety Protocols and CDC Travel Advisories.

CONTACT:

Erik Elvejord

PHONE:

800-637-5029, 206-626-9890

EMAIL:

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF95037&sd=2021-09-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-holland-america-line-ships-transit-the-worlds-most-epic-engineering-marvel-on-panama-canal-itineraries-in-2022-23-301368612.html

SOURCE Holland America Line

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF95037&Transmission_Id=202109021220PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF95037&DateId=20210902
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment