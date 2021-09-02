Verizon responds to western wildfires: Unlimited call/text/data for impacted customers

For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center



What you need to know:

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers who have been most impacted by recent wildfires will receive unlimited calling, texting and data 9/1-9/7

Some Verizon retail store hours are subject to change due to mandatory wildfire evacuation orders. Please check the status and make an appointment at verizonwireless.com/stores before visiting

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our consumer and small business customers impacted by the wildfires in Northern California beginning Wednesday September 1, through Tuesday September 7, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those customers who reside in areas most impacted by active wildfires. Accounts with billing addresses in the following zip codes are included:

Caldor Fire:

95626, 95629, 95634, 95636, 95666, 95667, 95684, 95684, 95709, 95720, 95721, 95726, 95735, 96150

Dixie Fire:

95915, 95923, 95934, 95942, 95947, 95954, 95971, 95983, 95984, 96020, 96056, 96061, 96075, 96103, 96109, 96113, 96114, 96121, 96122, 96130, 96137

French Fire:

93226, 93285, 93308

Monument Fire:

95527, 96010, 96041, 96046, 96048

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer.

Because the wildfires may affect our normal store hours in certain areas, we recommend shopping and accessing customer assistance online at https://www.verizonwireless.com or by using the MyVerizon app. If you’d rather visit a store, you can find the nearest Verizon location and schedule an appointment by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/ .

Our Verizon Response Team is available 24/7 to deliver Verizon Frontline technologies including on-demand, emergency assistance for first responders. We mobilize Verizon Frontline drones, charging stations, WiFi hotspots, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to help enable mission-critical communications for local, state and federal agencies across the U.S. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 or download the Priority Telecommunications Services app when placing calls.

Here’s a quote from one of our local leaders:

“Across the West, people are living with the anxiety that comes with every wildfire season,” said Steven Keller, Verizon Consumer Group Vice President. “We hope this offer will give our customers one less thing to worry about, so they can focus on staying safe during this stressful time.”

