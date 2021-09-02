Aiding Wildfire-Impacted Communities: PG&E Commits $1 Million to Wildfire Response and Recovery this Fire Season

As wildfires continue to spread across Northern and Central California forcing residents and entire communities to evacuate, nonprofit organizations, volunteer fire departments, and community groups are mobilizing to provide immediate relief and longer-term recovery services.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is joining the effort, and will contribute $1 million in charitable giving for the 2021 wildfire season, focused on sheltering and near-term resources, food security for vulnerable communities, and support for volunteer fire departments.

As part of this overall pledge, PG&E is contributing $100,000 to assist communities impacted by the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County, which has consumed more than 200,000 acres and continues to grow. This includes $50,000 to the California Association of Food Banks’ Rapid+Response+Fund, which helps local food banks purchase food and supplies and supplement their staffing.

“Every day, food banks are on the frontlines responding to the increasing needs of hungry Californians,” said Stacia Levenfeld, Chief Executive Officer, California Association of Food Banks. “The ongoing pandemic, coupled with wildfires devastating communities and forcing thousands of Californians to evacuate their homes for safety, are a one-two punch. It’s critical that we all stand together to support our food banks, and to nourish and uplift every member of our community. We are grateful to PG&E for supporting our food banks and in turn helping to combat record levels of food insecurity and hunger.”

PG&E also is providing funding to the El+Dorado+Community+Foundation%26rsquo%3Bs Caldor Fire Fund. The Foundation is dedicated to serving those in need through the direct support of community and organizations. The Caldor Fire Fund has been set up to support families impacted by this fire. You can donate+here.

PG&E’s contribution also is providing assistance to El+Dorado+County+Animal+Services; Pioneer+Fire+Protection+District and Pioneer+Volunteer+Firefighters+Association; and senior support groups.

PG&E and PG&E Corporation are grateful for the legion of nonprofits, community groups, and volunteers answering the call to support those impacted by wildfires.

“We are so thankful for the courageous firefighters working around the clock to contain the wildfires ravaging California communities. We all are blessed by the kindness of the many nonprofit organizations, volunteer fire departments, and community groups that are opening their hearts and rolling up their sleeves in service to those who have been displaced temporarily or permanently by these terrible fires. We humbly offer our support to them to help our communities through these difficult days,” said PG&E Corporation Chief Executive Officer Patti Poppe.

Included in PG&E’s $1 million commitment, the company previously+announced+%24300%2C000 to support the wildfire relief and recovery efforts of its longtime partner the American Red Cross this fire season. Donations help the Red Cross to shelter families, serve meals, support emergency responders, deliver relief supplies, provide medical care, and create recovery plans.

These charitable donations will come from PG&E shareholders, not PG&E customers.

The public can help, too. Donors can contribute+online or send checks to the Red Cross designated to “Western Wildfires.”

Supporting Employee Giving and Volunteering

This month, PG&E and PG&E Corporation launched an employee giving campaign that includes an additional 1:1 match for any employee donations, up to a total of $50,000 from The PG&E Corporation Foundation. Employees can receive the match for their donations to any of five featured charities: Red Cross, California Fire Foundation, Pacific Service Employees Association Emergency Assistance Fund (nonprofit serving PG&E employees and retirees), El Dorado Community Foundation Caldor Fire Fund, and North Valley Animal Disaster Group.

The companies also support virtual volunteering during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and encourage employees to participate in volunteer events supporting the Red Cross. Volunteers are assembling Red Cross Projects in a Box for wildfire-displaced individuals and families, and care packages for first responders.

