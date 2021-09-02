Now Selling: Top U.S. Homebuilder Opens Planned Community in West Jordan, UT

PR Newswire

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce that it is now selling at the anticipated Copper Rim planned development in West Jordan—boasting exceptional amenities like a clubhouse, pool, pickleball courts, an amphitheater and a picnic gazebo. The community also features a prime location near the foothills of the Oquirrh Mountains, with quick access to I-15, the Jordan River, Salt Lake City, abundant shopping, dining and entertainment.

In addition to celebrating the release of two new home collections—the Cottages and the Preserve—the company is also hosting a weekend Grand Opening event on September 4 for its new model home, showcasing the two-story Yosemite plan. Running from 12 to 4 p.m. each day, the Grand Opening event will also feature complimentary refreshments, the opportunity to win a gift card drawing, and available inventory homes.

Interested homebuyers and agents are invited to get directions, explore floor plans and learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CopperRimUT.

"From amazing community amenities to a sought-after location and a versatile lineup of new homes to choose from, Copper Rim is an incredible draw that homebuyers won't want to miss out on, "said David Vitek, Utah Division President. "We're excited for buyers and agents to come out to the community and discover all that we have to offer."

More About Copper Rim:

Two new home collections from the low $600s

3 rambler and 7 two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms, 2- to 4-bay garages

2,947 to 4,789 square feet of living space with open-concept layouts, gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, LVP flooring, walk-out basements, smart home features and more included

Sales Center:

6074 W. Oquirrh Ridge Road

West Jordan, UT 84081

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 385-345-4993.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the United States, and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

