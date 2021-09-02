Logo
Video River Networks has retained Law Office of Heskett & Heskett for assistance with Name and Ticker Symbol Change

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORRANCE, CA, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video River Networks “the company” ( NIHK TWTR: @NIHKEV), an Electric Vehicles, Battery, Robotics, Drones and Machine Learning Technology holding company, is pleased to announce it has retained the Law Office of Heskett & Heskett for assistance with its NAME and TICKER SYMBOL process with Finra (“Financial Industry Regulatory Authority”).

"I’m excited to announce we’ve chosen a new name for Video River Networks, Inc. that reflects our development and commitment as a growth driven technology company. I’m looking forward to sharing it once we’ve gotten approval from Finra, and I’m grateful Heskett & Heskett has joined to assist us in that objective.” CEO Frank Igwealor.

About Video River Networks, Inc.

Video River Networks, Inc. is an Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology company whose focus is to develop and bring to market the next generation of high-performance state-of-the-art Electric Vehicles. The company’s current and expanding technology portfolio includes Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotic ("EV-AI-ML-R") assets, with businesses and operations in North America and Asia. With a commitment to revolutionary technology, Video River Networks is in the process of cultivating innovative technologies to enhance consumer’s technology experience.

For more information, please check the latest updates on the company's Twitter account https://twitter.com/NIHKEV

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Video River Networks, Inc.
370 Amapola Ave., Suite 200A
Torrance, CA 90501
[email protected]

