Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches Local Partnership with Heart of America and iHeartMedia to Impact Food Insecurity at College Park Elementary School

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches Local Partnership with Heart of America and iHeartMedia to Impact Food Insecurity at College Park Elementary School

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

National nonprofit Heart of America and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, in partnership with iHeartMedia, announced today an effort aimed at serving under-resourced communities in Atlanta by addressing hunger and food insecurity in the College Park community. As part of Heart of America’s mission to transform educational spaces into modern learning environments, they will lead the design and construction of a custom food pantry at College Park Elementary School, which will help increase access to fresh and shelf-stable meals for College Park students and their families.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005760/en/

Anthem+1.jpg

Anthem volunteers distribute food to College Park Elementary School students as part of a new food pantry program to address food insecurity for Atlanta area students and their families. (Photo: Business Wire)

Based on data from Feeding America’s annual Map the Meal Gap study, approximately 1 in 5 kids in Atlanta are experiencing food insecurity. The collaboration between Heart of America, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and iHeartMedia aims to provide a practical, sustainable resource that will help College Park students and their families access healthy meals for years to come.

“As we deepen our commitment throughout the country to end educational inequity, I continue to be inspired by the way public and private partners come together in Atlanta to rally and support its community as evidenced by this partnership. Schools need every tool available to combat the challenges their students face both in and out of the classroom. This partnership will provide a practical solution for school leaders to fill the most basic needs – the food children need to live, learn and thrive,” said President & CEO of Heart of America, Jill Hardy Heath.

Targeted for completion this Fall, the food pantry will transform an unused classroom and adjoining closet into a multi-purpose space that will serve as a Clothing Closet, Food Pantry and Office for the Parent Liaison, who will help distribute these critical items to students and families. Atlanta Community Food Bank, who helps nearly 865,000 people in the Atlanta and North Georgia region receive food every year, will also support the partnership through the 2021-22 school year by providing meals, free of cost, to the College Park Elementary School community.

“This renovated space and monthly food distribution will continue to deepen our commitment to the College Park community by supporting our students and families with the resources they need in and out of our building. Our students and families need and deserve every opportunity they can to lead (and thrive), and I’m so excited about what this partnership will mean for both the short-term and long-term for our community,” said Dr. Maisha Otway, Principal of College Park Elementary School.

The program at College Park Elementary is part of an initiative being implemented in four cities with Anthem’s sister companies and Heart of America, focused on creating customized solutions to address hunger and lack of access to healthy food by building learning gardens, food pantries and teaching kitchens in high-need schools. Anthem has also engaged the WNBA franchise in each city to participate, with the Atlanta Dream joining the effort at College Park Elementary.

“Anthem has been serving Georgians for over 80 years, and we know strong communities don’t just happen. They’re the product of partnership and commitment to health for all, and we work every day to play our part,” said Pamela Stahl, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia. “Food is a vital building block of whole person health, and we are excited to partner with Heart of America and iHeart Media to make a measurable, long-term impact on the health of the kids, families and community served by College Park Elementary School.”

iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in the United States, and its network of local and national influencers are joining the effort by raising awareness in each participating city to help listeners learn and understand that anywhere from 1-in-4 to 1-in-7 children are experiencing hunger in their communities on any given day.

Heart of America has led in addressing education inequity across the United States for nearly 25 years by delivering high-quality resources and engaging spaces to underserved students and campuses. Since its inception, Heart of America has rebuilt and revitalized nearly 800 spaces including school libraries, cafeterias, gymnasiums, college and career centers, tech labs and many more education spaces across North America.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc. are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The Blue Cross Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia is available at www.anthem.com. Also follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com%2FAnthemBCBS or on Facebook at www.facebook.com%2FAnthemBlueCrossBlueShield.

About Heart of America

Heart of America provides high-quality resources and transforms spaces in under-resourced schools, helping to close the gap in education spending by creating modern learning environments that are essential for children to reach their potential in a rapidly changing world. Through a six-step process that prioritizes listening and learning before taking action, HOA designs and transforms spaces, and builds partnerships, ensuring true collaboration and long-term sustainability. Heart of America has served more than two million students in need by distributing more than four million books, investing $4.5 million in technology, and transforming nearly 800 school libraries, cafeterias, gymnasiums, college and career centers, tech labs, and many more educational spaces in historically-marginalized communities across North America.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210902005760r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005760/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment