USMJ.com Labor Day Sale - 20% OFF Storewide and Special BOGO Offer for Wasatch Hemp Farm

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2021

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ ) today announced a Labor Day Sale storewide at www.USMJ.com.

USMJ.com is on a mission to provide quality events with quality products for its consumers to save, while meeting high internal standards.

Wednesday kicked off USMJ.com's Labor Day Sale with a store wide 20% OFF all products with a bonus special of Buy One Wasatch Hemp Farm Product and get another Wasatch Hemp Farm Product 50% OFF.

USMJ.com announced this promotion early to their email subscribers giving them the first opportunity to save.

"We have been working hard to bring value to our customers and giving them the opportunity to capitalize on a sales event is important, that's why we give them the first chance to make a purchase," says Steven Rash, CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. "The best and easiest way for you to stay up to date is to subscribe to our email list."

USMJ.COM LABOR DAY SALES EVENT DETAILS

What's special about this promotion is the store wide mark down without the hassle of leveraging a discount code. But, for those that want to capitalize on the special buy-one get one 50% off their second purchase of Wasatch Hemp Farm products with discount code BOGO.

Link to Wasatch Hemp Farm Collection: https://usmj.com/collections/wasatch-hemp-farm

Some key facts about Wasatch products:

  • 1500mg of CBD in all products
  • Pain cream contains 750mg of CBG
  • Athlete's looking for a post workout muscle rub use the CBD Freeze roll on gel

This promotion ends September 8, 2021 at 11:59PM.

HOW TO STAY ENGAGED WITH USMJ.com NEWS & PROMOTIONS:

For those interested in being the first to know about specials and promotions can subscribe to the USMJ newsletter at USMJ.com or click this link: https://usmj.com/pages/usmj-newsletter (or any page on https://usmj.com at the top in the green bar.

Background: USMJ.com is a line of business of North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. USMJ.com is one of the largest and fastest growing marketplaces to shop for CBD, CBG, hemp and cannabis essentials. Additionally, UMSJ.com has multiple B2B programs and partnerships offering them access to the tools and products USMJ.com has to offer.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Steven Rash
North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc
+1-800-861-1350
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN95244&sd=2021-09-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usmjcom-labor-day-sale---20-off-storewide-and-special-bogo-offer-for-wasatch-hemp-farm-301368715.html

SOURCE North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN95244&Transmission_Id=202109021436PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN95244&DateId=20210902
