Georgia Power invites Georgians to wind-down summer by safely enjoying its parks and lakes this Labor Day

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company maintains and operates 100,000 acres of land and 15 lake properties

Lake visitors encouraged to follow water and boating safety tips this holiday weekend

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2021

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the Labor Day holiday weekend is a popular time to spend the final days of summer outdoors, Georgia Power reminds visitors and customers of the recreational opportunities the company offers across Georgia right near home.

georgia_power_logo.jpg

As part of the company's commitment to conservation and the outdoors, Georgia Power remains the largest non-governmental provider of public recreation in Georgia, and for years has maintained and operated some 100,000 acres of land, 60,000 surface acres of water and more than 15 lake properties.

As an influx of visitors enjoying boating, fishing and swimming is expected on Georgia Power lakes this holiday weekend, the company encourages giving special attention to water and boating safety tips.

SPLASH Safely
Drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death for children 1 to 4 years of age, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health and SPLASH, a longstanding Georgia Department of Natural Resources initiative supported by Georgia Power. Through public outreach, the organizations aim to greatly reduce the number of these deaths and injuries.

SPLASH encourages citizens to follow these tips when enjoying beaches, pools, lakes, rivers and other bodies of water:

  • Supervision – Designate an adult to watch children at all times. Do not assume someone else is watching.
  • Prevention – Wear personal flotation devices (PFD or life jacket), install fencing around pools, and use drain covers in pools.
  • Look before you leap – Never jump into water without knowing how deep it is and what is below the surface.
  • Arm's Length – Adults should be arm's length to children in water, and safety tools such as hooks should be nearby at all times.
  • Swim Lessons – Knowing how to swim greatly reduces the chance of drowning. Classes are often available through the Red Cross or YMCA.
  • Have a Water Safety Plan – Know what to do during an emergency

Boating and Water Sports
The company also wants boaters on any of Georgia Power's lakes to have a safe and enjoyable experience by remembering simple safety tips such as:

  • Wear a Life Jacket – Young or old, and no matter how well you can swim, always wear a life jacket (or other personal flotation device) while on the water.
  • CPR Basics – Spend a few minutes learning CPR basics. Knowing the proper way to perform CPR can save a life on the lake, or every day. Classes and basic information is available from the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org/cpr) and the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).
  • Unseen Obstacles: For navigation and swimming alike, make sure to recognize that lakes and rivers can produce strong currents, changing and uncertain water depths and hidden natural features just below the surface.
  • Watch your Speed – Lakes have speed limits just like roads. Watch for signage and follow the posted instructions.
  • Light at Night – Make sure your boat is equipped with proper lighting if you are going to be on the water at night.

Get easy access to lakes and recreational facilities online
By visiting the Georgia Power lakes and recreation website at gplakes.com, Georgians can easily find spots to explore or relax outdoors at one of the company's numerous recreational properties. On the site, visitors can also check current lake conditions, purchase a day use or annual pass, virtually explore and reserve camp sites and browse an interactive fish guide for each of the lakes. The site also provides additional water safety tips through its lake safety public service announcement on the Georgia Power YouTube Channel.

You can check out www.georgiapowerlakes.com for more details around each lake's offerings. For the latest on hours of operation, visit the Georgia Power lakes and recreation site.

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

favicon.png?sn=CL95272&sd=2021-09-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-invites-georgians-to-wind-down-summer-by-safely-enjoying-its-parks-and-lakes-this-labor-day-301368721.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL95272&Transmission_Id=202109021439PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL95272&DateId=20210902
