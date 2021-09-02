Logo
SpartanNash, Store Guests Team Up to Raise $350,000 During Companywide Milk Drive

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Grocery retailer and distributor SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced it raised $350,000 during its recent milk drive – which includes an additional $20,000 donation from United Dairy Industry of Michigan (UDIM). From Aug. 15-29, SpartanNash partnered with the UDIM and store guests to raise the funds – equivalent to 127,465 gallons of milk – which will be donated to local food banks and pantries to support families in need.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005775/en/

Milk_Drive_Release_Photo.jpg

SpartanNash, Store Guests Team Up to Raise $350,000 During Companywide Milk Drive (Photo: Business Wire)

“The majority of food banks report that they don't have enough milk available for their clients, and SpartanNash is honored to have played a role in making nutrition more accessible to local families,” said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony+Sarsam. “One hundred percent of the funds raised from this campaign will be used to purchase milk at cost for these food banks and pantries throughout the entire year.”

The milk supplied during and after the SpartanNash campaign comes from nearly 1,200 dairy farms throughout the region – 97% of which are family-owned.

“We are thrilled with the success of this SpartanNash milk drive,” said UDIM CEO Sharon Toth, MS, RDN. “SpartanNash Associates and shoppers stepped up to assist local families in need, raising funds to supply over two million glasses of protein-rich, bone-building milk for their meals. The Michigan dairy farmers are proud they get to see their product nourishing the communities they serve.”

More than 145 SpartanNash-owned grocery stores participated in the milk drive, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Martin’s Super Markets and Dan’s Supermarket, to support more than 100 local food banks and pantries. Those who could not make it to a store were able to text MILK to 23065 to donate.

“The SpartanNash Milk Drive has truly helped our local families in tremendous ways,” said Midwest Dairy CEO Molly Pelzer, RDN. “We are grateful to all who donated toward this cause, and we look forward to more successful dairy initiatives in the future.”

About the United Dairy Industry if Michigan

The United Dairy Industry of Michigan is the umbrella organization for the Dairy Council of Michigan and the American Dairy Association of Michigan. On behalf of Michigan’s dairy farm families, these non-profit organizations provide science-based nutrition information to, and in collaboration with, a variety of stakeholders committed to fostering a healthier society, including health professionals, educators, school nutrition directors, academia, industry, consumers and media. For more information, visit MilkMeansMore.org.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 148 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210902005775r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005775/en/

