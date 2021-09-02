Greenlight Re Innovations Announces Investment in Construction Insurance Start-up Shepherd

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Greenlight Re Innovations Announces Investment in Construction Insurance Start-up Shepherd

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Re Innovations (“GRI”), part of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. ( GLRE) (“Greenlight Re” or the “Company”), has announced an investment in Shepherd Labs, Inc. (“Shepherd”), a construction insurance MGA focused on providing insurance options to middle-market contractors that devote resources to utilizing technology and data.

The construction industry has historically been a slow adopter of technology solutions. Shepherd is a technology-centric MGA that plans to leverage new construction technologies to optimize all components of the value chain. By integrating with construction management platforms, Shepherd has access to more underwriting data at a significantly faster speed than traditional, manual data collection methods.

Simon Burton, Chief Executive Officer at Greenlight Re, said, “Underwriting construction businesses has historically been a lengthy and inefficient process due to extensive data collection and entry requirements. We are excited to partner with Shepherd, as we believe they are able to provide enhanced underwriting data in a fraction of the time seen in the industry today.”

Justin Levine, Chief Executive Officer at Shepherd, said, “We’re entering a second wave of innovation in the construction industry and insurance is one of the most important frontiers for new ideas. We believe there is so much available data not being effectively leveraged in today’s underwriting, and contractors aren’t being recognized for the investments they’re making in tech to help mitigate risk. We believe contractors should be underwritten not only based on the nature of their work, but also the behavioral data that exists about the way they deliver projects. The team at Greenlight understood our vision immediately and is already helping us expand upon it. We’re grateful for their support as part of our seed financing.”

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.

Greenlight Re (www.greenlightre.com) provides multi-line property and casualty reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. In 2018, the Company launched its Greenlight Re Innovations unit, which supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.

About Shepherd

Shepherd is a recently launched insurtech MGA focused on the middle-market construction industry. The company will initially target the excess casualty market for Construction General Liability (CGL) insurance but has plans to expand its offerings. The company provides a suite of advanced software products for its retail brokerage distribution partners and leverages data from construction technology platforms to underwrite risks more accurately and efficiently. Shepherd will also provide advancements in risk management capabilities in addition to greater transparency during the claims process. For further information visit: https://withshepherd.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Prior
The Equity Group Inc.
(212) 836-9606
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMxOTcxMiM0Mzg1ODkyIzIwMjg1ODU=
Greenlight-Capital-Re.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment