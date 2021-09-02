Itronics Identifies Strong Silver, Zinc, Lead Geochemical Anomaly At Its Auric Fulstone Polymetallic Gold Project

PR Newswire

RENO, Nev., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itronics (OTC: ITRO) today reported that it has identified a significant silver, zinc and lead geochemical anomaly at the Auric Gold & Minerals, Inc. Fulstone Polymetallic Silver/Gold exploration project in the Yerington Mining District in northwestern Nevada. Auric is 70 percent owned by Whitney & Whitney, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Itronics.

The newly identified area of mineralization on a ridge structure is being named the "Silver Ridge Prospect." It is located approximately 1.5 miles north of the Golden Valley Prospect (3/05/19 Itronics Press Release) and geochemical sampling indicates strong silver mineralization associated with strong zinc and lead grades. Auric geologists believe that the area of potential mineralization currently exists in a fault-controlled area that is 2000' by 1000' with an undefined depth.

"The Silver Ridge Prospect has potentially tremendous benefits for Itronics as silver and/or lead is required for full scale expansion of the Printed Circuit Board Refining operations at the planned Itronics Cleantech Materials Campus (ICMC) located in Wabuska, Nevada," stated Dr. John Whitney, President and CEO of Itronics. "The fact that Auric may be able to provide silver and/or lead to Itronics, required for printed circuit board refining, means the Company could become the largest printed circuit board recycler in the United States without relying on obtaining silver from an outside source."

The limited sampling covers a large area and all samples returned silver values. One prospect pit sample assayed 4.34 ounce per ton silver with 4.60 percent zinc and 4.27 percent lead. Another sample assayed at 1.33 ounce per ton silver with 1.99 percent zinc and 2.50 percent lead. A third sample assayed .34 ounce per ton silver with 10.55 percent zinc and 1.79 percent lead. The samples were taken from dozer cuts and prospect pits. All assaying was completed by a certified third-party laboratory.



Mineralization at the Silver Ridge Prospect is primarily hosted in calcareous siltstones. This is in line with the silver and base metal occurrences reported at the Golden Valley Prospect and additional occurrences 1000' north of the Golden Valley. Some of the calcareous siltstones in this area carry silver grades over one ounce per ton silver with zinc grades above 20 percent zinc. Rock Kleen has been shown to be very successful at recovering metals/minerals from the calcareous siltstones in extensive work completed on silver mine tailings in Nevada.



The next step for Auric is to do grid sampling to determine the extent of the mineralization at the surface. The addition of geophysical tests over the defined area will help confirm potential depth of the mineralization and will assist in choosing drill locations. This will be a major step toward developing a qualified resource which would contribute to the bankability of the ICMC project.



About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Zero Waste Energy Saving Technology" Company that produces GOLD'n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company is an emerging "critical mineral," and "battery materials" producer. The Company's goal is to achieve profitable cleantech materials technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD'n GRO fertilizers, silver, gold, zinc, critical minerals, and battery minerals. The Company's technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability. The waste is completely eliminated by recycling and converting it into commercial goods.

The Company's growth forecast centers upon its 10-year business plan designed to integrate its Zero Waste Energy Saving Technologies and to grow annual sales from $2 million in 2019, to $100 million in 2025.

