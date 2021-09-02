American Outdoor Brands, Inc. To Present at Investor Conferences

PR Newswire

COLUMBIA, Mo., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts, today announced that it will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

CL King's 19 th Annual Best Ideas 2021 Virtual Conference

A Fireside Chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the CL King 19 th Annual Best Ideas 2021 Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 . The event will begin at 10:15 a.m. Eastern time and will be webcast. The presentation may contain forward-looking information. To access the webcast, please visit the company's investor relations website at https://ir.aob.com/events or: https://wsw.com/webcast/clk21/aout/1666485



One-on-one investor meetings at the Lake Street 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 . To receive additional information, request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Lake Street representative.

About American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an industry leading provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces innovative, top quality products under the brands Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Wheeler®; Tipton®; Frankford Arsenal®; Lockdown®; BOG®; Hooyman®; Smith & Wesson® Accessories; M&P® Accessories; Thompson/Center Arms™ Accessories; Performance Center® Accessories; Schrade®; Old Timer®; Uncle Henry®; Imperial®; BUBBA®; ust®; LaserLyte®; and MEAT! For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit www.aob.com.

