AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) today announced that it will participate virtually in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, to be held on September 9-10 & September 13-15, 2021; and

Please check the website investor.amerisourcebergen.com for updates regarding the timing of live webcasts, if any, and for replay information.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies and providers, we create unparalleled access, efficiency and reliability for human and animal health. Our 41,000 global team members power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #8 on the Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at investor.amerisourcebergen.com.

