ENZO BIOCHEM TO PRESENT AT THE H.C. WAINWRIGHT 23RD ANNUAL GLOBAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (:ENZ), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually from September 13th - 15th.

An on-demand corporate presentation will be accessible to conference attendees starting on Monday, September 13th at 7:00 am ET for 90 days after the event. A link to the live webcast as well as the replay of the webcast will be available on the Enzo Biochem website, under the “Upcoming Events” section within the “Investor Information” page of the Enzo Biochem website at www.enzo.com or https://journey.ct.events/view/fdebaf6a-b7f9-410b-b62a-3aa0bb34bf36.

Barry Weiner, President, and David Bench, Chief Financial Officer, will be scheduling virtual 1x1 meetings and encourages investors to schedule a time during the conference. If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

For more information about the 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, please visit the H.C. Wainwright conference website https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

For more information, please visit www.Enzo.com or follow Enzo Biochem on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, inter alia, the markets for the Company’s products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of developments occurring after the date of this release.

###

Contact:

For Enzo Biochem, Inc.

David Bench, CFO
212-583-0100
[email protected]

Media:

Lynn Granito
Berry & Company Public Relations
212-253-8881
[email protected]

Investors:

Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2568
[email protected]

Steve Anreder
Anreder & Company
212-532-3232
[email protected]m

