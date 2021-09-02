Stem to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Stem, Inc. (“the Company”) (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage services, announced today that it will participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on September 9, 2021. The conference will be held virtually. In connection with the conference, the Company will post an investor presentation on September 9 on the Events & Presentations section of its Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.stem.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2F.

About Stem, Inc.

Stem (NYSE: STEM) provides solutions that address the challenges of today’s dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena®, a world-class AI-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Stem’s solutions help enterprise customers benefit from a clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility and innovation. Stem also offers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects – both behind and in front of the meter. For more information, visit www.stem.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005642/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership