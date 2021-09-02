EverCommerce to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce, Inc. ( EVCM), a leading service commerce platform, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.



The Deutsche Bank Technology Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11:10 a.m., Eastern Time.

The Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference. The company’s presentation will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from September 9-21, 2021.

The Jefferies Virtual Software Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., Eastern Time.



The presentations will be webcast live and the accompanying presentation materials will be available under the “Events & Presentations” section of EverCommerce’s investor relations website at https://investors.evercommerce.com immediately prior to the start of each presentation. Following each presentation, a replay will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section of EverCommerce’s investor relations website at https://investors.evercommerce.com.

EverCommerce, Inc. ( EVCM), is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help more than 500,000 service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between service professionals and their end consumers. Specializing in Home Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

