Labcorp Raises Minimum Hourly Wage to $15 Per Hour

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced it has increased the minimum hourly wage for United States (U.S.)-based, non-union employees to $15, effective September 2021.

“At the core of our ability to innovate and meet customer and patient needs is the diverse talent that we have across all of Labcorp,” said Adam Schechter, chairman and CEO of Labcorp. “To that end, we will continue to invest in our employees. I am grateful for my colleagues at Labcorp who play such a critical role in delivering on our mission—through our continued fight against COVID-19 and in providing our patients and customers with the answers they need to make clear, confident health care decisions.”

Labcorp has received recognition for its efforts to create an environment that supports the wellbeing of its employees. This includes being honored with a platinum Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being Award by the Business Group on Health, receiving a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI) by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, becoming a CEO Roundtable on Cancer Gold Standard employer, and being named to the Forbes World’s Best Employers list.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020. Learn about Labcorp at Labcorp.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

