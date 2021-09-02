Treace Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace”) ( TMCI), a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions) through its Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ procedure, today announced that John T. Treace, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Hair, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, beginning at approximately 4:15 pm ET.



A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s investors relations website at https://investors.treace.com/.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system - a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and getting patients back to their active lives quickly.

Contacts:

Treace Medical Concepts

Mark L. Hair

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(904) 373-5940

Investors:

Gilmartin Group

Lynn Lewis or Vivian Cervantes

[email protected]