Vera Bradley to Present at CL King's Virtual Best Ideas Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. ( VRA) (“Vera Bradley” or the “Company”) today announced that it will participate in the CL King Virtual Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

The Company’s presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. ET. An audio web cast of the presentation may be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/clk21/Verab/1736720. A replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Vera Bradley Investor Relations website at https://investors.verabradley.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

CONTACT:
Julia Bentley, VP of Investor Relations and Communications
[email protected]
(260) 207-5116

