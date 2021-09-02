Zosano Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Global Investment Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation ( ZSAN, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its president and chief executive officer, Steven Lo, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference available on demand beginning September 13, 2021 at 7:00am ET.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website at http://ir.zosanopharma.com/events-presentations. The archived webcast will remain available for 30 days following the date of the presentation.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company’s transdermal microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano’s lead product candidate is M207, which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan designed to be delivered via its transdermal microneedle system technology, as an acute treatment for migraine. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com.

