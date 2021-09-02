LendingClub to Participate in The JMP Securities Fintech Forum: Artificial Intelligence on September 10

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, announced that its Chief Financial Officer Tom Casey and its Chief Consumer Banking Officer Ronnie Momen will participate at the JMP Securities Fintech Forum on September 10.

Momen will also join JMP analyst Devin Ryan on a panel entitled, "The Connected Financial Life" at 2:00 pm ET. The panel will explore the evolution of artificial intelligence within financial technology, improvement in data collection through aggregators, new means of offering more customized and optimized financial recommendations, and the ways in which these changes are important for companies and their end consumers.

A live webcast of the call will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp50/panel3/1864356. Registration is required.

An archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the News & Market Data menu in Events & Presentations.

