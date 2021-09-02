PR Newswire
HOUSTON, Sept. 2, 2021
HOUSTON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII, Financial) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Roderick A. Larson will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Mr. Larson and other members of management will also host meetings with institutional investors.
The conference handout is available on the Investor Relations page of Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com.
Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, aerospace, and entertainment industries.
For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.
Contact:
Mark Peterson
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Oceaneering International, Inc.
713-329-4507
[email protected]
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oceaneering-to-participate-at-the-barclays-ceo-energy-power-conference-301367725.html
SOURCE Oceaneering International, Inc.
