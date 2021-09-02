PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has been invited to speak at the Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation and Sustainable Mobility Conference. Cowen will be webcasting the audio presentation live, and a link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the audio webcast are as follows:

Date: September 9, 2021 Time: 9:45am ET



Speaker: Bob Jordan, Executive Vice President and Incoming Chief Executive Officer



Web Address: www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/ Contact: Investor Relations (214) 792-4415

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-present-at-the-cowen-14th-annual-global-transportation-and-sustainable-mobility-conference-301368746.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.