Instructure Adds Ossa Fisher and Lloyd "Buzz" Waterhouse to its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Instructure Adds Ossa Fisher and Lloyd "Buzz" Waterhouse to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 2, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: INST), the makers of Canvas, today announced that Ossa Fisher and Lloyd "Buzz" Waterhouse have joined its Board of Directors.

instructure_logo.jpg

"Instructure is privileged to have a passionate team that includes many education and technology industry trailblazers, and our slate has now grown stronger and more distinguished," said Steve Daly, Chief Executive Officer of Instructure. "I have the deepest respect for Ossa and Buzz, and am thrilled to have the opportunity to work together to improve education for schools and students around the world."

Ossa Fisher has been the President and Chief Operating Officer of educational technology company Istation, Inc. since 2019, previously serving as its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer. She was the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Analytics at global dating leader, Match.com. Fisher has over a decade of experience in the Technology, Media and Telecom practices of both Bain & Company and Goldman, Sachs & Co, and in the IT investment division of the World Bank Group. Fisher holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Yale University, an M.A. in Education from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

As part of her role on the Instructure Board, Fisher is a member of the Audit Committee. Fisher joined the Board effective at the time of Instructure's initial public offering.

Lloyd "Buzz" Waterhouse is a senior advisor to New Mountain Capital. He was previously the Chief Executive Officer of McGraw-Hill Education, and before that served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Harcourt Education Group, a global education company. From 2001 to 2004, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Reynolds and Reynolds Co., a leading provider of integrated solutions to automotive retailers. From May 2010 to February 2016, Waterhouse served on the board of directors of SolarWinds, Inc. Waterhouse holds a B.S. in finance from Pennsylvania State University and an M.B.A. from Youngstown State University.

As part of his role on the Instructure Board, Waterhouse is a member of the Audit Committee. Waterhouse joined the Board on August 31, 2021.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE
Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports more than 30 million educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential, timing, and examples of any strategic alternatives. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in the Company's initial public offering prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 23, 2021, and other documents filed with the SEC and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Media Relations:
Maggie Quale
Corporate Communications
Instructure
(831) 325-7943
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
April Scee
Managing Director
ICR, Inc.
(917) 497-8992
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF95392&sd=2021-09-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instructure-adds-ossa-fisher-and-lloyd-buzz-waterhouse-to-its-board-of-directors-301368816.html

SOURCE Instructure Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF95392&Transmission_Id=202109021637PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF95392&DateId=20210902
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment