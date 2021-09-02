West Fraser to Host Virtual Analyst & Investor Event on September 16

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) today announced that it will host a virtual analyst and investor event on Thursday, September 16. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time/2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and is expected to last approximately two hours.

West Fraser senior management will provide updates on strategic growth initiatives, the Norbord integration, corporate sustainability and capital allocation priorities and will include question-and-answer sessions.

To register for the live video webcast, please visit www.westfraser.com/events/analyst-investor-event or the Company website at www.westfraser.com. A replay will be available following the event.

The Company

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

