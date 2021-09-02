Pioneer Natural Resources to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Pioneer Natural Resources Company ( NYSE:PXD, Financial) today announced that Scott Sheffield, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside discussion at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Thursday, September 9, at 8:35 a.m. ET.

The live presentation will be available to the public via webcast – click+here. A few days after the presentation, an archived version of the webcast will be available by visiting Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com, select ‘Investors,’ and then select ‘Earnings & Webcasts.’

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005875/en/

