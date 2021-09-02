Logo
Dow announces $2 million support toward Hurricane Ida relief, recovery and resiliency

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIDLAND, Mich., Sept. 2, 2021

MIDLAND, Mich., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, Dow (NYSE: DOW) and the Dow Company Foundation announced the contribution of $2 million to support immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts associated with the storm and its aftermath. This support also includes assistance for the Company's impacted employees.

The_Dow_Chemical_Company_Logo.jpg

"Our thoughts and support are with all those impacted by Hurricane Ida," said Jim Fitterling, Dow's chairman and chief executive officer. "Our primary focus right now is the safety of our colleagues, our operations and our communities, and Team Dow is working closely with our partners and stakeholders to help with both the immediate and longer-term impacts of the storm."

As a part of this commitment, Dow is collaborating with local parish, regional and national partners providing critical services to individuals immediately affected by the storm.

As recovery and rebuilding efforts begin, Dow will continue to engage community partners to assess and respond to community needs not currently identified across the region through financial investment, and in-kind and volunteer support, including the activation of our Veterans' Network (VetNet) in partnership with Team Rubicon. VetNet is Dow's Employee Resource Group that encourages its members to engage in communities by providing resources for charitable efforts, community service and crisis response.

"Our communities are resilient and will recover, but they also need help, support and partnership," said Rebecca Bentley, vice-president, Dow Public Affairs. "We are committed to working together with all our stakeholders to help impacted areas of Louisiana respond, recover and ultimately thrive again."

Louisiana is home to thousands of Dow and contract employees. To support its employees through these challenges, Dow is offering interest-free loans, temporary housing where needed, and the Dow Employee Relief Fund, where employees can easily make a donation to help their fellow colleagues in need.

About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Justin Land

Kyle Bandlow

610-244-6248

989-638-2417

[email protected]

[email protected]

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical
Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official

favicon.png?sn=DC95446&sd=2021-09-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dow-announces-2-million-support-toward-hurricane-ida-relief-recovery-and-resiliency-301368835.html

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC95446&Transmission_Id=202109021718PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC95446&DateId=20210902
