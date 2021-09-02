Logo
Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund Buys Overstock.com Inc, Genius Sports, SunOpta Inc, Sells dMY Technology Group Inc II, , Kornit Digital

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Overstock.com Inc, Genius Sports, SunOpta Inc, Cloudera Inc, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, sells dMY Technology Group Inc II, , Kornit Digital, The Lovesac Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund. As of 2021Q2, Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund owns 66 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buffalo+early+stage+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund
  1. Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 103,100 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95%
  2. Mimecast Ltd (MIME) - 78,920 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.05%
  3. Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) - 43,900 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) - 36,900 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96%
  5. 8x8 Inc (EGHT) - 127,900 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.03%
New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $70.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 43,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 117,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SunOpta Inc (STKL)

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund initiated holding in SunOpta Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.53, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 117,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $7.37. The stock is now traded at around $7.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 187,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund initiated holding in Recro Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $2 and $3.26, with an estimated average price of $2.55. The stock is now traded at around $2.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 490,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL)

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund added to a holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 60.66%. The purchase prices were between $154.05 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $165.11. The stock is now traded at around $185.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $91.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 20,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund added to a holding in Paya Holdings Inc by 25.54%. The purchase prices were between $9.13 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 253,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Calix Inc (CALX)

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund added to a holding in Calix Inc by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $43.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 57,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MaxLinear Inc (MXL)

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $31.96 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 70,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund added to a holding in Malibu Boats Inc by 33.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $87.59, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.

Sold Out: (GNMK)

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.

Sold Out: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund sold out a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $124.49, with an estimated average price of $105.41.

Reduced: The Lovesac Co (LOVE)

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund reduced to a holding in The Lovesac Co by 47.11%. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $74.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund still held 20,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund. Also check out:

1. Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund keeps buying
