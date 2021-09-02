Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund Buys Overstock.com Inc, Genius Sports, SunOpta Inc, Sells dMY Technology Group Inc II, , Kornit Digital

New Purchases: OSTK, GENI, STKL, CLDR, PLYA, REPH, BWMN,

OSTK, GENI, STKL, CLDR, PLYA, REPH, BWMN, Added Positions: KNSL, SNBR, PAYA, CALX, MXL, MBUU, WLDN, LPRO, MIME, SSTK, NVEE, EGHT, VRCA, CRNC, ESTA, CODI, ABST, CHCT, EVER, LGIH, IIIV, PATK, FSS, ACEL, ENV, VRRM, ICFI, ATSG, KIDS, HLNE, HSTM, OSW, TRNS, CSTL, INS, UNVR, MPAA, LASR, TACO, RSI, BATRK, SIEN, APOG, KTOS, UEIC, TTCF, DCPH, YEXT,

KNSL, SNBR, PAYA, CALX, MXL, MBUU, WLDN, LPRO, MIME, SSTK, NVEE, EGHT, VRCA, CRNC, ESTA, CODI, ABST, CHCT, EVER, LGIH, IIIV, PATK, FSS, ACEL, ENV, VRRM, ICFI, ATSG, KIDS, HLNE, HSTM, OSW, TRNS, CSTL, INS, UNVR, MPAA, LASR, TACO, RSI, BATRK, SIEN, APOG, KTOS, UEIC, TTCF, DCPH, YEXT, Reduced Positions: LOVE,

LOVE, Sold Out: DMYD, GNMK, KRNT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Overstock.com Inc, Genius Sports, SunOpta Inc, Cloudera Inc, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, sells dMY Technology Group Inc II, , Kornit Digital, The Lovesac Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund. As of 2021Q2, Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund owns 66 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buffalo+early+stage+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 103,100 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95% Mimecast Ltd (MIME) - 78,920 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.05% Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) - 43,900 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) - 36,900 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96% 8x8 Inc (EGHT) - 127,900 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.03%

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $70.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 43,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 117,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund initiated holding in SunOpta Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.53, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 117,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $7.37. The stock is now traded at around $7.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 187,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund initiated holding in Recro Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $2 and $3.26, with an estimated average price of $2.55. The stock is now traded at around $2.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 490,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund added to a holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 60.66%. The purchase prices were between $154.05 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $165.11. The stock is now traded at around $185.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $91.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 20,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund added to a holding in Paya Holdings Inc by 25.54%. The purchase prices were between $9.13 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 253,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund added to a holding in Calix Inc by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $43.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 57,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $31.96 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 70,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund added to a holding in Malibu Boats Inc by 33.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $87.59, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund sold out a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $124.49, with an estimated average price of $105.41.

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund reduced to a holding in The Lovesac Co by 47.11%. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $74.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund still held 20,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.