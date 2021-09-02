Buffalo Funds Buys Genius Sports, Momentive Global Inc, Purple Innovation Inc, Sells , QTS Realty Trust Inc, Cloudera Inc

- New Purchases: GENI, MNTV, PRPL, TASK, BRP, PRVA, DV, NPCE, OSTK, JBI, JBI, OCUL, ICAD, KRT, FA,
- Added Positions: PHR, BALY, HYFM, RSI, SHOO, CSTL, HQY, DSP, PGTI, LPRO, NVEE, ESTA, ICFI, PAYA, SFT, HALO, ATSG, GES, EHTH, OSUR, DMTK, PLMR, BAND, QTRX, EB, ADTN, SYNH, EVRI, BDSX, CMBM,
- Reduced Positions: UPWK, LITE, LOVE, CDMO, KRNT, LGND, STAA, WMS, CDNA, CALX, EGHT, MTZ,
- Sold Out: GNMK, QTS, CLDR, VRM, DMYD, CONE, CIEN, IAA, GDOT, KAR, FIVE, SEMR,
- Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) - 1,067,610 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%
- Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) - 521,077 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
- Natera Inc (NTRA) - 212,470 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio.
- ICF International Inc (ICFI) - 271,658 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.91%
- Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL) - 321,717 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.80%
Buffalo Funds initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 888,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)
Buffalo Funds initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 774,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
Buffalo Funds initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $30.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 592,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TaskUs Inc (TASK)
Buffalo Funds initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.11 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $68.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BRP Group Inc (BRP)
Buffalo Funds initiated holding in BRP Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.49 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 434,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA)
Buffalo Funds initiated holding in Privia Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.13 and $49.25, with an estimated average price of $36.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 251,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Phreesia Inc (PHR)
Buffalo Funds added to a holding in Phreesia Inc by 71.05%. The purchase prices were between $43.51 and $61.94, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $62.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 374,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ballys Corp (BALY)
Buffalo Funds added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 85.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $48.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 324,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)
Buffalo Funds added to a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc by 88.80%. The purchase prices were between $53.72 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $58.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 267,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)
Buffalo Funds added to a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc by 80.92%. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,286,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)
Buffalo Funds added to a holding in Steven Madden Ltd by 62.68%. The purchase prices were between $37.16 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $40.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 407,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)
Buffalo Funds added to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 36.80%. The purchase prices were between $50.07 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $66.07. The stock is now traded at around $77.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 321,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (GNMK)
Buffalo Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Buffalo Funds sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Buffalo Funds sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.Sold Out: Vroom Inc (VRM)
Buffalo Funds sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $35.41 and $48.14, with an estimated average price of $42.41.Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)
Buffalo Funds sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Buffalo Funds sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $67.72 and $82.15, with an estimated average price of $72.71.Reduced: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
Buffalo Funds reduced to a holding in Upwork Inc by 38.1%. The sale prices were between $37.99 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $46.96. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Buffalo Funds still held 271,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Buffalo Funds reduced to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 37.42%. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $88.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Buffalo Funds still held 122,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: The Lovesac Co (LOVE)
Buffalo Funds reduced to a holding in The Lovesac Co by 31.82%. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $74.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Buffalo Funds still held 206,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO)
Buffalo Funds reduced to a holding in Avid Bioservices Inc by 27.72%. The sale prices were between $18.23 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Buffalo Funds still held 717,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)
Buffalo Funds reduced to a holding in Staar Surgical Co by 20.32%. The sale prices were between $105.41 and $154.96, with an estimated average price of $131.14. The stock is now traded at around $157.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Buffalo Funds still held 104,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.
