Buffalo Funds Buys Genius Sports, Momentive Global Inc, Purple Innovation Inc, Sells , QTS Realty Trust Inc, Cloudera Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Buffalo Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Genius Sports, Momentive Global Inc, Purple Innovation Inc, TaskUs Inc, BRP Group Inc, sells , QTS Realty Trust Inc, Cloudera Inc, Vroom Inc, dMY Technology Group Inc II during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buffalo Funds. As of 2021Q2, Buffalo Funds owns 81 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Buffalo Small Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buffalo+small+cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Buffalo Small Cap Fund
  1. Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) - 1,067,610 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%
  2. Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) - 521,077 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
  3. Natera Inc (NTRA) - 212,470 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio.
  4. ICF International Inc (ICFI) - 271,658 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.91%
  5. Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL) - 321,717 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.80%
New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)

Buffalo Funds initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 888,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)

Buffalo Funds initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 774,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)

Buffalo Funds initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $30.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 592,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TaskUs Inc (TASK)

Buffalo Funds initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.11 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $68.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BRP Group Inc (BRP)

Buffalo Funds initiated holding in BRP Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.49 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 434,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA)

Buffalo Funds initiated holding in Privia Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.13 and $49.25, with an estimated average price of $36.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 251,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phreesia Inc (PHR)

Buffalo Funds added to a holding in Phreesia Inc by 71.05%. The purchase prices were between $43.51 and $61.94, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $62.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 374,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ballys Corp (BALY)

Buffalo Funds added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 85.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $48.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 324,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)

Buffalo Funds added to a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc by 88.80%. The purchase prices were between $53.72 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $58.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 267,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)

Buffalo Funds added to a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc by 80.92%. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,286,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)

Buffalo Funds added to a holding in Steven Madden Ltd by 62.68%. The purchase prices were between $37.16 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $40.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 407,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)

Buffalo Funds added to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 36.80%. The purchase prices were between $50.07 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $66.07. The stock is now traded at around $77.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 321,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (GNMK)

Buffalo Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.

Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Buffalo Funds sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Buffalo Funds sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Sold Out: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Buffalo Funds sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $35.41 and $48.14, with an estimated average price of $42.41.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)

Buffalo Funds sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Buffalo Funds sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $67.72 and $82.15, with an estimated average price of $72.71.

Reduced: Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Buffalo Funds reduced to a holding in Upwork Inc by 38.1%. The sale prices were between $37.99 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $46.96. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Buffalo Funds still held 271,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Buffalo Funds reduced to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 37.42%. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $88.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Buffalo Funds still held 122,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: The Lovesac Co (LOVE)

Buffalo Funds reduced to a holding in The Lovesac Co by 31.82%. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $74.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Buffalo Funds still held 206,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO)

Buffalo Funds reduced to a holding in Avid Bioservices Inc by 27.72%. The sale prices were between $18.23 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Buffalo Funds still held 717,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Buffalo Funds reduced to a holding in Staar Surgical Co by 20.32%. The sale prices were between $105.41 and $154.96, with an estimated average price of $131.14. The stock is now traded at around $157.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Buffalo Funds still held 104,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Buffalo Small Cap Fund. Also check out:

1. Buffalo Small Cap Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Buffalo Small Cap Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Buffalo Small Cap Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Buffalo Small Cap Fund keeps buying
