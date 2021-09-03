The Herbalife24 Triathlon Returns in October As Athletes of All Levels Compete on the Iconic Streets of Los Angeles

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition, which successfully debuted the Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles, Bike Tour, and 5k in 2019, will host the event on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Last year's event was cancelled due to COVID.

This year's event – which will once again start at Venice Beach and cover the iconic streets of Los Angeles – looks to build upon the benchmark established by the inaugural Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles (June 2019), which was named "Best International Triathlon Event" in the Challenge Awards presented by Runner's World, throughout the 2018-2019 season.

The Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles is working with public health officials in Los Angeles to ensure safety protocols are in place and will follow all applicable federal, state, and local protocols. The event will also follow COVID-19 safety protocols established by USA Triathlon (Return to Racing Guidelines).

October's competition will feature a $40,000 prize purse for those competing in the International distance – almost double the 2019 purse. In addition, there will be competition for those at all levels as Herbalife Nutrition continues to promote a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Race offerings include a triathlon and aquabike (International/ Sprint distances), a bike tour and a 5k run/walk option, perfect for families. Spectators and the surrounding communities are invited to support the participants by enjoying socially distanced activities at the Venice Beach start line and finish line festivities at L.A. Live's Xbox Plaza.

"We will offer socially distant race options for everyone and invite athletes of all levels to join the fun," said Jennifer Guran, director of sports marketing for Herbalife Nutrition, North America. "For everyone's safety disposable masks and sanitation stations will be available throughout each transition area for all event participants and spectators."

Registration fees for the 5k will benefit JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), this year's charity of choice, a nonprofit organization that works to speed-up life changing breakthroughs to cure, treat, and prevent Type 1 Diabetes.

"Every dollar raised from the 5k will go to fund research to help people one day live a life without Type 1 Diabetes," said Michelle Popoff is Executive Director of the JDRF Southern California Chapter.

For more information about the Herbalife 24 Triathlon event details and frequently asked questions regarding race transfers and postponements visit http://www.herbalife24tri.la and follow us on social media @Herbalife24Tri, #Herbalife24Tri.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

