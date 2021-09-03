Logo
StageZero Life Sciences Completes Acquisition of the Health Clinics Business

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Transformational Acquisition Creates Vertically-integrated Healthcare Company with Next-Generation Diagnostic Capabilities and Advanced Telemedicine Platform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (

TSX:SZLS, Financial)(OTC PINK:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a healthcare company working to reduce the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases through early detection and intervention, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the business of Health Clinics Limited (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition was completed through the acquisition of all of the shares of Clinics Operations Limited, a provider of specialist clinical services across Europe and North America, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Health Clinics Limited, and the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Health Clinics USA, Corp. ("HC USA"), a company in which Health Clinics Limited holds significant ownership interest.

"This acquisition is a transformational milestone in the history of StageZero Life Sciences," said StageZero Life Sciences Chairman & CEO James Howard-Tripp. "The combination of StageZero and Health Clinics has created a one-of-a-kind, vertically-integrated healthcare company offering next-generation diagnostic capabilities, clinically-validated and personalized adjuvant protocols, an advanced telemedicine platform and a broad physician network to provide continuity of care for any patient, anywhere. As a combined company, we are excited to provide a complete solution to help patients reduce the risk of developing and slowing the progression of cancer through early interventions. We are now an integrated company and as of today will generate consolidated revenue."

StageZero acquired all of the shares of Clinics Operations Limited by issuing today 12,400,000 StageZero common shares. StageZero is obligated to issue an additional 2,500,000 StageZero common shares, contingent upon Clinic Operations Limited obtaining a Care Quality Commission license in the United Kingdom. A further 8,000,000 common shares are issuable by StageZero contingent upon the achievement of certain milestones and StageZero shareholder approval. StageZero, through its newly formed subsidiaries Care Oncology Physicians, PC and Care Oncology, Inc., acquired substantially all of the assets of HC USA by issuing today 100,000 StageZero common shares.

For more information concerning the Acquisition, please see the Company's news release dated August 16, 2021.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.
StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to improving quality of life through proven technology and personalized care plans, allowing people to take control of their health. StageZero helps reduce the risk of developing cancer and other chronic diseases by delivering early detection and intervention solutions. The company's end-to-end care model is personalized, proven, and puts people first.

The Company's next-generation test, Aristotle®, is the first-ever multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle is integrated with Care Oncology's AVRT™ program, a comprehensive telehealth program that uses advanced diagnostics, proven clinical protocols, and physician supervision to help patients stay well and prevent the development of cancer and other chronic diseases. Care Oncology practices provide treatments that complement and enhance the effect of traditional, standard of care cancer therapies. StageZero also operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for the early identification of cancer through blood, StageZero provides both COVID PCR testing (swab and saliva) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing).

For more information, please visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

About Health Clinics Limited
Founded in London, England in 2013, Health Clinics Limited (HC) specializes in chronic inflammation and metabolic dysfunction, using telemedicine to provide specialist clinical services across Europe and North America. HC provides two main clinical offerings: 1. Under the trade name Care Oncology Clinic (COC), HC provides a patented and safe adjunctive treatment for all cancer types; 2. Under the trade name AVRT (pronounced "avert"), HC clinicians provide a managed clinical service to help patients reduce their risk of developing chronic diseases, including cancer, using a proportionate and tolerable protocol.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release related to StageZero, Health Clinics Limited, Health Clinics USA Corp., Care Oncology US and Care Oncology UK, and their respective businesses and the proposed Acquisition are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the proposed Acquisition, the satisfaction of closing conditions, including TSX approval, the early detection, diagnosis and treatment of disease and the establishment of treatment protocols. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, but involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected herein. Such risks include the risk that, that integration of the acquired businesses into StageZero's business will not achieve the intended results, and other risks and uncertainties described in StageZero's ongoing quarterly filings, annual reports and annual information form. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact
Rebecca Greco
Tel: 1-855-420-7140 ext. 1838
[email protected]

Media Contact
Kristin Villiotte
SHIFT Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662629/StageZero-Life-Sciences-Completes-Acquisition-of-the-Health-Clinics-Business

