Oxus Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public Offering

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oxus Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Almaty, Kazakhstan , Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxus Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to commence trading on September 3, 2021 on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “OXUSU”.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “OXUS” and “OXUSW”, respectively.

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. and Sova Capital Limited are serving as the joint book-running managers of the offering. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 2, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. at 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at 212-661-0200. All sales of the units in the United States will be made by U.S. registered broker-dealers. Sova Capital Limited is not a U.S. registered broker-dealer and therefore any offers and sales of the units by Sova Capital Limited in the United States will be made through Auerbach Grayson & Company LLC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Oxus Acquisition Corp.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer, Kanat Mynzhanov and will seek to capitalize on the substantial deal sourcing, investing and operating expertise of its founder, non-executive Chairman and director, Kenges Rakishev and its Chief Financial Officer, Askar Mametov, as well as independent directors, Shiv Vikram Khemka, Christophe Charlier and Sergei Ivashkovsky. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination with any target business and in any sector or geographical location, the Company intends to focus its search on targets in energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia and Middle East and North Africa regions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the proceeds thereof, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the risk factors section of the registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering. Copies of these documents can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Oxus Acquisition Corp.
[email protected]


Oxus-Acquisition-Corp-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment