TechnipFMC Announces Sale of Stake in Technip Energies N.V.

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

TechnipFMC plc (the “Company”) (

NYSE:FTI, Financial) (PARIS:FTI) announced today the sale of 17.6 million Technip Energies N.V. shares (the “Shares”) through a private sale transaction (the “Sale”) with HAL Investments, the Dutch investment subsidiary of HAL Holding, N.V (“HAL”). The sale price of the Shares in the Sale is set at €11.15 per Share, yielding total gross proceeds of €196.2 million. HAL has agreed to a lock-up of 180 days for its shares in Technip Energies.

Upon completion of the Sale, representing approximately 9.9% of Technip Energies’ issued and outstanding share capital (the “Share Capital”), TechnipFMC retains a direct stake of approximately 12.3% of Technip Energies’ Share Capital.

The Sale was conducted without a public offering in any country.

Settlement for the Sale will take place in two tranches. HAL will first acquire 8.6 million Shares from TechnipFMC, with settlement expected to take place in the coming days. Settlement for the remaining 9 million Shares is subject to HAL obtaining customary regulatory approvals and is expected early in the fourth quarter of 2021.

TechnipFMC is subject to a 60-day lock-up for its remaining shares in Technip Energies that expires on October 2, 2021, subject to waiver from the Joint Global Coordinators involved in the previous private placement and certain other customary exceptions. The Joint Global Coordinators granted a waiver solely for the purpose of the Sale. The 60-day lock-up for TechnipFMC remains in effect in all other respects.

Important Notices

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Important Information

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “believe”, “estimated” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210902005899r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005899/en/

