Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, announced today that Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is now available on Disney+ in both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos take this cinematic concert experience to the next level by transporting fans to the Hollywood Bowl as if they were watching the performance live on stage.

“Music is meant to take you somewhere, to make you feel transported. Experiencing music in Dolby does exactly that,” said Billie Eilish, the seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist. “This is my ode to LA and experiencing it in Dolby will make you feel more connected to each song. It’s really magical and what music is supposed to sound like.”

The concert experience encompasses an intimate performance of every song from Billie’s newest album and includes animated elements that take viewers on a dreamlike journey through her hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops, which are all brought to life in Dolby. With Dolby Vision, colors pop while images on-screen blaze brightly with dazzling highlights, incredible detail, and incomparable contrast. Fully enveloping fans inside her music, Dolby Atmos gives each song the space and freedom to reveal details with unparalleled clarity and depth. Together, fans will feel and see inside Billie’s creativity, experiencing this epic concert experience at its fullest.

“Experiencing the Happier Than Ever film in Dolby is a magical experience,” said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. “Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos bring out the raw emotion and beauty of the concert film, showing fans a side of Billie’s creativity they have never seen before.”

Currently one of the top albums on the US charts for the past four weeks, fans can also enjoy the entire album along with other Billie favorites in Dolby Atmos now streaming on Apple Music.

“As a producer, I want to be as inventive and creative as I can to push the boundaries of what was creatively possible,” said FINNEAS, Co-writer and Producer of Happier Than Ever. “Dolby Atmos allows you to do things that would never be possible in stereo. It gives music more texture and space to breathe, which is really exciting!”

Disney+ subscribers can enjoy Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles along with a robust library of movies, originals, and other specials available in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which come as a standard feature with their Disney+ subscription. To enjoy Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, compatible devices are required.

To learn more, visit https://www.dolby.com/billie-eilish.

About Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and by Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne, the special also features FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world-renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo, with Orchestra Arrangements by David Campbell. Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles was produced by Interscope Films and Darkroom Productions, in association with Nexus Studios and Aron Levine Productions, with Kerry Asmussen as the Live Concert Director and Pablo Berron as Director of Photography.

About Billie Eilish

Seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Billie Eilish's brand-new album Happier Than Ever was written by Billie and her brother FINNEAS, who also produced the album. The album debuted at No. 1 in 19 countries and has since spent a total of three consecutive weeks in the U.S. Previous to Happier Than Ever, Eilish's breakout album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S. as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release in 2019 and was the most-streamed album of that year. She later went on to make history that year as the youngest artist to receive nominations and wins in all the major categories at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards. Most recently, she took home both Record of the Year for everything i wanted, and Best Song Written for Visual Media for No Time to Die at this year's 63rd Annual GRAMMY® Awards.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos , Dolby Vision , Dolby Cinema , and Dolby.io .

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

