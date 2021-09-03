GWM's Revenue in the First Half of 2021 Reached CNY 61.9 Billion

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GWM's Revenue in the First Half of 2021 Reached CNY 61.9 Billion

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BAODING, China, Sept. 3, 2021

BAODING, China, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 27, Great Wall Motor Company Limited released its first-half financial report of 2021. From January to June this year, the gross revenue of GWM reached CNY 61.928 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 72.36%; the net profit reached CNY 3.529 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 207.87%.

GWM_s_Revenue_in_the_First_Half_of_2021_Reached_CNY_61_9_Billion.jpg

The revenue growth in pace with net profit growth can be attributed to GWM's steady increase in both the sales volume of finished automobile and the average sales price of a single vehicle. GWM's terminal sales have seen explosive growth in the first half of 2021, and 614,389 new vehicles have been sold, with a year-on-year sales growth of 53.68%. Its brand premium capacity has also been steadily improved, and the average sales price of a single vehicle reached CNY 100,800, with a year-on-year growth of 12.15%. The experience upgrade brought out by the continuous implementation of forward-looking technologies is also a key factor for the continuous increase of GWM's sales volume. In the first half of 2021, GWM invested nearly CNY 2.9 billion in science and technology research and development, with an increase of 63.15% compared with that for the same period last year. The investment has been used to accelerate the introduction of forward-looking technologies such as efficient fuel power, intelligent driving and intelligent cabin into new products, and to deepen the innovation of new energy and intelligent technologies.

Thanks to the outstanding performance of the 3rd Gen HAVAL H6, HAVAL JOLION, GWM POER, and other global models in overseas markets such as Russia, Australia, Chile, and South Africa, GWM's overseas sales hit new highs, with overseas sales volume totaling 61,559 vehicles in the first half of the year and a year-on-year growth of 133.24%, which further contributed to the steady growth of the half-year performance. Considering the great global market demand, GWM has put forward a new strategic goal of overseas sales volume totaling 1 million vehicles in 2025, and has made continuous efforts to this end. Recently, GWM and Daimler Group signed an agreement on the acquisition of the Erasemapolis factory in Brazil. This move will accelerate the development of GWM in the South American market. At the same time, GWM has also entered overseas markets including Nepal, Iraq and Brunei with its products such as the 3rd Gen HAVAL H6, HAVAL JOLION, and GWM POER, and continued to expand the market of South Asia, the Middle East and ASEAN.

Next, with the 2025 Strategy as the guiding principle and the transformation into a "global mobility technology company" as the goal, GWM will continue to make all-out efforts and overcome all difficulties to promote the continuous improvement of the product brand matrix and the scientific and technological R&D strength, deepen its global development, and try to achieve a new development peak.

favicon.png?sn=CN95673&sd=2021-09-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gwms-revenue-in-the-first-half-of-2021-reached-cny-61-9-billion-301368984.html

SOURCE GWM

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN95673&Transmission_Id=202109030455PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN95673&DateId=20210903
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment