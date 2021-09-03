Apollo Announces Name Change and Launches New Web Site

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (“Apollo” or the “Company") (TSX.V:APGO, APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to change its name to Apollo Silver Corp. (the “Name Change”). The change will be effective at the opening of the markets on September 10, 2021. The company’s new CUSIP number is 03770A109 and its new ISIN is CA03770A1093.



Pursuant to provisions of the articles of the Company, shareholder approval of the Name Change is not required, and consequently, the Company is not seeking shareholder approval for the Name Change. There is no consolidation of the Company’s share capital in connection with the Name Change. As a result, shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company’s new name.

In addition, the Company is also pleased to announce the launch of its new website, which can be found at www.apollosilver.com.

Commenting on these announcements, Apollo CEO, Tom Peregoodoff said, “The change we are announcing today is consistent with the transformation of the Company to a US focussed pure silver explorer and developer. The website will be an excellent source of information on the Company, our plans and our programs and I encourage all investors to visit it for the latest information on our progress.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Tom Peregoodoff

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Tom Peregoodoff

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

[email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in the Company’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as “will”, “could”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “potential”, “appear”, “should,” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Although Apollo Gold and Silver Corp. has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.