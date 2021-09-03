Renalytix to Present at the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (LSE: RENX) ( RNLX) (“Renalytix” or the “Company”) today announced the company will be presenting at the upcoming 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference.



Renalytix’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat Friday, September 10 at 2:40 p.m. EDT. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at investors.renalytix.com.

About Renalytix

Renalytix (LSE: RENX) ( RNLX) Renalytix is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. The company has engineered a new solution that successfully enables early-stage chronic kidney disease, progression risk assessment. The Company’s lead product is KidneyIntelX™, has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is designed to help make significant improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery (visit www.kidneyintelx.com). For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.

