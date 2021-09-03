SLING TV launches exclusive Barstool Sports Channel

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --SLING TV announced today a new, exclusive channel in collaboration with Barstool Sports that is now available for both SLING subscribers and SLING Free users. The Barstool Sports Channel delivers various sports and pop culture content covering the latest news and viral highlights.

SLING users can access the Barstool Sports Channel to catch special commentary, live content and more.

"We're thrilled to partner with Barstool Sports to bring the new Barstool Sports Channel to streaming TV audiences across America, giving broader exposure to their highly engaging content and personalities," said Michael Schwimmer, President, SLING TV. "We're confident that Barstool's incredibly engaged and loyal audience will embrace the SLING experience, where we continually push the boundaries in streaming live and on-demand TV."

The Barstool Sports Channel features live content from the brand's portfolio of video podcasts, blogs and video series. New episodes will be available exclusively on SLING for two weeks before wider release. SLING users can access the Barstool Sports Channel via the SLING guide to catch special commentary, live content and more in time for the college football season.

"Having our own channel on SLING is another way for Barstool to continue to move the goal post and break barriers in broadcast and streaming," said Erika Nardini, CEO, Barstool Sports. "We are ready to bring both Barstool and SLING's engaged audiences our content and personalities in time for the college & pro football seasons and much more."

The Barstool Sports Channel is accessible in SLING Free which offers a mix of live and on-demand content completely free — no credit card required. The channel offers a unique viewing experience featuring a range of innovative content from fan favorites:

Barstool College Football Show : The Barstool College Football Show hosted by Kayce Smith , Dave Portnoy , Big Cat and Brandon Walker gives viewers a preview of the biggest games of the day. The hosts hand out their gambling locks of the week and announce their weekly Top 10 Rankings. It's a perfect Saturday morning preview show, but with the classic Barstool spin.

: The Barstool College Football Show hosted by , , Big Cat and gives viewers a preview of the biggest games of the day. The hosts hand out their gambling locks of the week and announce their weekly Top 10 Rankings. It's a perfect Saturday morning preview show, but with the classic Barstool spin. The Pro Football Football Show : Dave, Dan and Kayce are joined by NFL legend, Deion Sanders , for Barstool's Sunday morning NFL kick off show. The revamped, Barstool-version of a pregame show will give Stoolies everything they need to know before kick off, but with more entertainment than ever before. Get ready for some unrivaled insight, commentary and of course laughs.

: Dave, Dan and Kayce are joined by NFL legend, , for Barstool's Sunday morning NFL kick off show. The revamped, Barstool-version of a pregame show will give Stoolies everything they need to know before kick off, but with more entertainment than ever before. Get ready for some unrivaled insight, commentary and of course laughs. 'One Bite' Pizza Reviews : Dave Portnoy's daily pizza review show, 'One Bite' is the most engaged pizza show on the internet. Dave has reviewed over 1,000 pizzas. The man-on-the-street style show featuring celebrity guests is on its way to growing the largest directory of pizza, one bite at a time.

: daily pizza review show, 'One Bite' is the most engaged pizza show on the internet. Dave has reviewed over 1,000 pizzas. The man-on-the-street style show featuring celebrity guests is on its way to growing the largest directory of pizza, one bite at a time. Pardon My Take : Big Cat & PFT Commenter deliver the loudest and most correct sports takes in the history of the spoken word. Daily topics, guests, and an inability to tell what the hosts might be doing will make this your new favorite sports talk show.

: Big Cat & PFT Commenter deliver the loudest and most correct sports takes in the history of the spoken word. Daily topics, guests, and an inability to tell what the hosts might be doing will make this your new favorite sports talk show. Call Him Papi with David Ortiz and Jared Carrabis : 3X World Series Champion David Ortiz and Barstool Sports' Jared Carrabis sit down with sports legends, artists, and A-list stars. Each conversation will transcend sports and entertainment to give fans a whole new side of their favorite personalities. From money, fame, and fortune, 'Call Him Papi' gives fans an intimate and humorous conversation with a favorite star that they never thought they'd have.

: 3X World Series Champion and Barstool Sports' sit down with sports legends, artists, and A-list stars. Each conversation will transcend sports and entertainment to give fans a whole new side of their favorite personalities. From money, fame, and fortune, 'Call Him Papi' gives fans an intimate and humorous conversation with a favorite star that they never thought they'd have. The Brandon Walker College Football Show:*SLING Exclusive*Tune in every Monday through Thursday evening as Brandon Walker covers the beautiful game of College Football like only he can. Gambling picks, message board reviews, weekly awards and much more packed into every show. Know more than Brandon? Fans can call in and test their knowledge against him live on SLING.

As part of the partnership, SLING will sponsor the Barstool College Football Show with live shows set to stream on SLING ahead of several games, including: Washington at Michigan; Wisconsin at Notre Dame; Notre Dame at Virginia Tech; Ohio State at Indiana and Army v. Navy at MetLife Stadium.

SLING gives customers greater control and flexibility to get the live content they love from cable at an incredible value, starting at just $35 per month, including the most popular channels to catch live sports, news and entertainment, plus access to over 150,000 shows and movies on-demand.

For more information on the Barstool Sports Channel on SLING, visit: sling.com/barstool .

About SLING TV

SLING TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. On select devices, SLING offers customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. SLING provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Additionally, SLING offers a variety of local channel solutions through the AirTV brand, which provides products and services that simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. Visit sling.com and AirTV.net for more information. SLING TV L.L.C. and AirTV L.L.C. are wholly owned subsidiaries of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

About Barstool Sports

Founded in 2003 by David Portnoy, Barstool Sports is a leading digital sports, entertainment and media platform that delivers original content across blogs, podcasts, video and social media, supported by nearly 100 dedicated personalities. It benefits from its base of approximately 60 million monthly unique visitors, reaching an estimated 36% of males and 30% of females in the Millennial and Generation Z generations across the United States. In 2020, Barstool Sports grew by approximately 57%, delivering nearly $150 million in revenue from digital and audio advertising, ecommerce, events and licensing. Barstool Sports is a strategic partner of casino operator Penn National Gaming and home to The Barstool Fund for small business relief due to the impacts of COVID-19.

www.barstoolsports.com

